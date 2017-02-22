Trojan swimmers finish seventh at Section IV Class C tournament

OWEGO – The Section IV, Class C Sectional Finals of boy’s swimming and diving took place in Owego last Saturday, Feb. 18. Chenango Forks claimed the overall top spot on the podium, accumulating 446 total points on their way to being crowned champions. The Oneonta Yellowjackets claimed second place, with 378 total points – while Lansing finished in third place, with 257 total points.

Chenango County was represented by the Trojans Greene, who earned a seventh place finish from a field of eight, earning 130 total points.