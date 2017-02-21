Young Tornado swimming and diving team shows promise at Section IV finals

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale Photo

OWEGO – Powerhouse Maine-Endwell claimed it’s sixth straight Section IV, Class B Sectional tournament title in Owego last Saturday, Feb. 18, – with a young Norwich Tornado team rounding out the field of eight teams, however showing great promise for the future.

Scoring 661 total points, M-E were crowned Champions by a comprehensive margin. Second-placed Owego notched 404 total points, while third-place finishers Chenango Valley ended with 281.5 total points. The Tornado finished the tournament with 104 total points.

On their way to claiming the top spot on the podium, M-E had seven first-place finishers, including in the 200-meter medley relay, the 200-meter freestyle, and the 500-meter freestyle events.

The Tornado team recorded five personal best marks on the day.