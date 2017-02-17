Sidney couple accused of sex crimes

SIDNEY- On February 11, 2017, the New York State Police at Binghamton received a reported child pornography complaint. According to Troopers, the investigation revealed that Justin D. Crandall, 28, of Sidney, allegedly had sent sexually explicit photographs of a young child to another person.

Crandall has been arrested and charged with rape in the first degree, a class B felony; promoting sexual performance by a child less than seventeen years old, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor.