The Stadium hosts 'Give Back Night' to help with 11-year-old’s medical expenses

The Stadium located in Oxford will be hosting a "Give Back Night" on Monday, Feb. 20 to help off-set medical expenses for Fynn Munro. Fynn is an 11 year old Norwich resident who suffered a life-altering accident in November, 2016, leaving him a tetraplegic. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Stadium will be donating 20 percent of anyone's bill who presents Fynn's coupon when checking out. The coupon can be acquired in this week’s Pennysaver. For more information, visit the "Friends of Fynn" Facebook page. All are invited to attend.