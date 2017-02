OXFORD A 24-year-old Afton man stands accused of selling crystal meth throughout Chenango County, according to Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr.

A search warrant for a 2013 Nissan Rogue and the occupant was signed by Chenango County Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. on Feb. 16, 2017 and it was executed at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the Village of Oxford.

According to authorities, a traffic stop was conducted on North Washington Street where Taylor J. Nelson was taken into custody.