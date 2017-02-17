Swimming sectional wrapup

CHENANGO COUNTY – Norwich and Greene sent their swimmers to the preliminary rounds of their respective sectional tournaments – each garnering solid performances to send multiple swimmers on to this weekends championship round.

WAVERLY – Norwich qualified all seven of their swimmers for the championship round – wether it be individually qualified or in a relay.

• 200 medley relay saw Aidan Sullivan, Griffin Frank, Matthew Giglio, and Jacob Shoemaker claim a seventh place finish with a time of 2:05.83 – a personal best of the group on the season.

• 500 freestyle, Norwich's Griffin Frank took home a 10th place spot with another personal best with a time of 5:37.04.

• 200 freestyle Relay saw another seventh place spot for a Tornado relay – as Jacob Shoemaker, Ayden Hagar, Dakota Spina, and Matt Giglio – finished with a time of 1:58.37 to advance.