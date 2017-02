By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTSELIC – The Otselic Valley girl’s varsity basketball team secured a spot in the Sectional Tournament – capping the playoff bound season off with a win in their last game of the season against McGraw, at home on their senior night. The Vikings won on a final score of 49-33.

The Vikings came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders. Their offense erupted for 17 points, while their defense limited McGraw to just three points in the opening quarter.