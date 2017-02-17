Lumberjacks chop down Blackhawks

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

DEPOSIT- This season has been a solid stepping stone for the Oxford Blackhawks girls’ basketball program as they’ve made strides winning multiple games this year while also having a handful of games within arm’s length. Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, their season came to an end by the Deposit Lumberjacks by a score of 54- 33.

The first quarter of action saw the Blackhawks struggle from the start only scoring six points to their Lumberjack foes 17 points. The tide changed as Oxford surged in the second quarter – scoring 13 points, all while putting in work on the defensive end – limiting Deposit to six points in the period.

With the Blackhawks rejuvenated and cutting an 11 point lead to four points with the second half still to be played, Oxford marched to the locker room with the momentum. However, Deposit responded in the third and fourth quarters.