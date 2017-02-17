Warriors sends Storm packing 44-40

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

WALTON – It was a tale of two halves for the visiting Unadilla Valley Storm who fell at the hands of the host Walton Warriors. The Warriors picked up on the offensive and defensive ends, willing themselves to a four point victory 44-40 as part of the Midstate Athletic Conference tournament.

The Storm fell behind early in the game only able to break through the teeth of the Walton defense – scoring seven points in the opening stanza. The Warriors however, had no problems reaching the iron as they scored 14 points in the period which included six points coming from beyond the arc.

Certainly with an offensive unit moving along as well as Walton did in the first quarter, you’d think that it would be nearly impossible for the Storm to hold the Warriors to single-digits in the second period. Well, the Storm achieved that and more – only allowing the home town Warriors to score two points in the quarter.