Otselic Valley boy’s close out winless season

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTSELIC – The Otselic Valley boy’s varsity basketball team lost it’s final two games of the season to close out a disappointing winless season, where they finished with an 0-15 record.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Vikings took on a much stronger Madison team, and were absolutely dismantled on both ends of the floor, losing on a scoreline of 81-29.

The game was never really much of a contest, as Madison quickly jumped out to a 23-point lead after just the first quarter. Madison further extended their lead in the second, as the stagnant defense of the Vikings could just not contain their opponent’s offense. OV found themselves down 53-14 at the halftime break.