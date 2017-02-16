Norwich upends Vestal in Section IV tune-up

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

VESTAL – The Norwich girls varsity basketball team traveled to Vestal on February 15, for a final tune-up as both teams prepare for the Section IV tournament. While this game did not apply to the final seeding for either team as the sectional cutoff date was February 14, regardless of the lack of sectional points, this game helped Norwich in particular gain some confidence ahead of their respective sectional schedule as they beat the Golden Bears 50-36.

The opening quarter of play saw an uncharacteristically low score as the Tornado led Vestal 8-3 after the end of the first. The second quarter saw the Tornado offense wake up from their long bus ride down Route 12, putting up 13 points in the stanza, meanwhile the Golden Bears trudged along for nine points. However, by the end of first half Norwich still maintained a seemingly sizable lead 21-12.