Greene embarresses Deposit on their home court

DEPOSIT – What better on Valentine's Day than to travel to a league rivals court and simply wipe the floor with them – in order to advance to the second round of the MAC League Tournament? That is exactly what the Greene boys basketball team did on Feb. 14, when they traveled to Deposit to win by a large margin at 62-35.

However, it wasn’t all broken hearts for Deposit on the night as they managed to edge the visiting Trojans early – as the game looked to be tighter than the finish suggested. With Deposit on top after the first eight minutes of play – 13-7 – the second period saw a slightly improved Greene offense hit the court. Greene notched somewhat of a comeback scoring 13 points to tie the game all up at 20-20.