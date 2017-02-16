Seniors finish in style for Marauders

Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE – Patience is key to so many things in life – Sherburne-Earlville's head coach Kevin Vibbard could be heard yelling to his squad 'patience, patience,' as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first half of the Wednesday night game which pitted a now state-ranked honorable mention Sherburne-Earlville against the visiting Adirondack Wildcats.

One would think that the game was in jeopardy, a sectional seed was up for grabs or something more dire along those lines – instead S-E was employing a patient attack even though they already led 34-18 – missing the final field goal at the halftime buzzer was no issue for the Marauders who were simply paying no attention to the scoreboard and instead playing like a newly state-ranked team heading into sectional play.

Prior to the start of the senior night game on Feb. 15, the S-E fans and players honored their two graduating seniors – Matt Hull and Sam Tuttle. What did these two seniors do? They answered the call to lead their team, by dropping a team high 25 and 12 points respectively in the game, a game that marked the duos last regular season game on their home court.

The Marauders looked quick and powerful to start the game, as within the first three minutes of play they had ran the score up to a 9-0 lead over the Wildcats. Stopping the bleeding for the Cats was Ryan Bell who finally saw a shot land for Adirondack at 5:26 to take the game to a 9-2 S-E lead. Although S-E was still playing relatively mistake free, Adirondack slipped their way back into the conversation to claim the tie at 17-17 after the first eight minutes.