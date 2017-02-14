Chobani listed among the world's most innovative companies for 2017

NORWICH – Chobani, LLC, announced yesterday, February 13, that it earned a spot on Fast Company magazine's annual ranking of the world's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2017, landing it among the leading enterprises and rising newcomers that best exemplify nimble business and impactful innovation in the world.

In addition to being listed as one of the 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company also has deemed Chobani as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies for 2017 in two particular categories: Food, and Social Good. This is the second time Chobani has been honored on the Most Innovative list.

In a letter to employees obtained by The Evening Sun, Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said, “As some of you might know, one of my favorite magazines is Fast Company. It's a very credible national magazine that highlights and celebrates businesses doing unique things while disrupting industries and conventions.”