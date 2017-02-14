SFCU sponsors February ‘Storytime & Hike’ with Friends of Rogers

SHERBURNE- Every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., Friends of Rogers hosts the popular “Storytime & Hike,” featuring stories, songs and adventure with Children’s Coordinator Jenni Larchar. For the month of February, this unique family program is being made possible thanks to the generosity of Sidney Federal Credit Union.

Storytime & Hike takes place every week rain or shine, so participants should wear appropriate clothing and footwear.“It is a joy for me to share my love of nature with these young ones,” Larchar said. “We establish a love for the outdoors that not only impacts their growing years, but will stay with them throughout their lives.”


