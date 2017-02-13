MAC League Bowling Tournament recap

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

KIRKWOOD – Several Chenango County bowling teams competed in the MAC League Tournament, which took place in Kirkwood last Tuesday, Feb. 7.

On the boy’s side, Sidney took top honors, finishing with a total of 2,691 pins. Bainbridge-Guilford followed close behind in second place, with a total of 2,656 pins, while Greene finished in third place, with 2,577 total pins. Oxford finished in fifth place out of seven teams, with 2128 total pins and Afton-Harpursville rounded out the field, with a total of 1,531 total pins.