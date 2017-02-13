S-E throttles New York Mills on senior night

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SHERBURNE- On senior night, this past Friday, the lady Marauders upended the Eagles from New York Mills by a score of 53-28.

Sherburne-Earlville practically blew their opposition off the court by scoring 17 points in the first quarter, all while holding the Eagles to six points in the opening quarter. In fact, the rolling Marauder offense matched the Eagles scoring output for the half in just the first quarter.

Despite their opening dominance, S-E would not see another dominating quarter until the third period of play as they equaled the Eagles in offensive production as both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter of action.