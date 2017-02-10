MAC basketball league tournament schedule

CHENANGO COUNTY – The MAC League teams for both the boys and girls side of the high school basketball world will be playing their mini-league tournament.
The following are the standings and match-ups as of Feb. 10, 2017:
Boys Standings (league record):
Sidney (10-0)
Delhi (10-1)
Walton (8-3)
UV (7-4)
B-G (7-4)
Deposit (6-5)
Greene (6-5)
Oxford(5-6)
Unatego (3-8)
Harpursville (2-9)
Afton (1-10)
Hancock (0-10)
Boys schedule semifinals on Feb. 14, at 7:15 p.m.:
(4) UV at Sidney (1)
(3)Walton at Delhi (2)
(8)Oxford at B-G (5)
(7)Greene at (6) Deposit
(12)Hancock at (9)Unatego
(11)Afton at (10) Harpursville
The second round and consolation games are scheduled for Feb. 16, at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Standings (league record):
B-G (11-0)
Hancock (10-1)
Delhi (9-2)
Sidney (7-4)
Unatego (7-4)
Walton (6-5)
Greene (6-5)
UV (4-7)
Harpursville (3-8)
Deposit (2-9)
Afton (1-10)
Oxford (0-11)
Girls schedule semifinals on Feb. 10, at 7:15 p.m.:
(4) Sidney at (1) B-G
(3) Delhi at (2) Hancock (Varsity 6:45 p.m.)
(8) UV at (5) Unatego
(7) Greene at (6) Walton
(12) Oxford at (9) Harpursville
(11) Afton at (10) Deposit
The second round and consolation games are scheduled for Feb. 15, at 7:15 p.m. The Championships will be played at SUNY Delhi on Feb. 18. The girls championship game will have a start time of 6 p.m., while the boys will play at 8 p.m.
Stay tuned for additional coverage of the MAC league tournament as it progresses, in an upcoming edition of The Evening Sun.