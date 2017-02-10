MAC basketball league tournament schedule

CHENANGO COUNTY – The MAC League teams for both the boys and girls side of the high school basketball world will be playing their mini-league tournament.

The following are the standings and match-ups as of Feb. 10, 2017:

Boys Standings (league record):

Sidney (10-0)

Delhi (10-1)

Walton (8-3)

UV (7-4)

B-G (7-4)

Deposit (6-5)

Greene (6-5)

Oxford(5-6)

Unatego (3-8)

Harpursville (2-9)

Afton (1-10)

Hancock (0-10)

Boys schedule semifinals on Feb. 14, at 7:15 p.m.:

(4) UV at Sidney (1)

(3)Walton at Delhi (2)

(8)Oxford at B-G (5)

(7)Greene at (6) Deposit

(12)Hancock at (9)Unatego

(11)Afton at (10) Harpursville

The second round and consolation games are scheduled for Feb. 16, at 7:15 p.m.

Girls Standings (league record):

B-G (11-0)

Hancock (10-1)

Delhi (9-2)

Sidney (7-4)

Unatego (7-4)

Walton (6-5)

Greene (6-5)

UV (4-7)

Harpursville (3-8)

Deposit (2-9)

Afton (1-10)

Oxford (0-11)

Girls schedule semifinals on Feb. 10, at 7:15 p.m.:

(4) Sidney at (1) B-G

(3) Delhi at (2) Hancock (Varsity 6:45 p.m.)

(8) UV at (5) Unatego

(7) Greene at (6) Walton

(12) Oxford at (9) Harpursville

(11) Afton at (10) Deposit

The second round and consolation games are scheduled for Feb. 15, at 7:15 p.m. The Championships will be played at SUNY Delhi on Feb. 18. The girls championship game will have a start time of 6 p.m., while the boys will play at 8 p.m.

Stay tuned for additional coverage of the MAC league tournament as it progresses, in an upcoming edition of The Evening Sun.