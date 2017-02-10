Greene Trojans stomp UV back to .500 on senior night

GREENE – Coming into the Greene gymnasium on Wednesday, the Unadilla Valley boys basketball team were hot off a 76-50 win over Harpursville – and were hoping to reach an even 9-9 record in Greene. The Trojans, holding their senior night in high esteem made other plans, as they defended their home court to the tune of a 62-44 win.

Although record-wise on the season, Greene was outmatched, they overcame their potential woes one might expect in the game.

Prior to the start of the game on Feb. 8, Greene recognized their six graduating seniors: Luke Erickson, Breven Gilmore, Blake Lane, Andrew Brigham, Ryan Lohsen, and Will Williams.

Greene was able to use a deep roster to upset the visiting Storm – as all 10 of the 11 Trojan players scored on the night – while the defense was drastically able to limit Unadilla Valley's offense.

The Trojans valiantly sliced into the Storm for a 14-8 first period score. Gaining momentum from the first period into the second was senior Breven Gilmore, who after hitting an early three, added two more long-range shots to his night's resume for a nine point first half. This nine points coupled with scores from five other Trojans were enough for Greene to edge out a UV team that also seemed to be finding their feet, for a second period score of 15-13 – as the game entered halftime at a 29-21 score.