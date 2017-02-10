start title end
Career night for Crawford as Oxford smashes through Afton on senior night

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 10th, 2017

OXFORD – The Oxford Blackhawks boys varsity basketball team simply took advantage of the Crimson Knights – as the senior heavy Blackhawks dominated Afton for a 62-37 win.

Oxford celebrated the contributions of their six graduating seniors: Danny Woodford, Stephen Ehly, Austin Crawford, Rece Camadine, Frank Brophy, and Adhi Viswanthan – prior to the start of the game on Feb. 8.

However, Afton was in no hurry to complete the celebrations, as a total annihilation was what they were forced to play through in Oxford on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks were playing with vigor, they defended their home court one last time on the season, for what proved to be a beat-down from the get-go – as Oxford jumped out to a 24-8 lead after just the first eight minutes.


