Section IV and III DII seeding for sectional wrestling

CHENANGO COUNTY – 44 Chenango County varsity wrestlers will be laying it all on the line this weekend – when they attend their respective sectional championship tournament

The Section IV DII Championships will be held this year at the Watkins Glen Field House in Watkins Glen, NY, on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. 36 of Chenango County's best will be attending the tournament in Watkins Glen – Norwich (11 wrestlers, eight seeded), BGAH (12 wrestlers, eight seeded), Greene (five wrestlers), Oxford (four wrestlers, two seeded), and Unadilla Valley (one wrestler, one seeded).

The schedule of events is as follows and is subject to change due to time constraints as the day unfolds:

4 p.m. – Completion Preliminaries and Quarterfinals – Friday

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Consolation Wrestle-backs – Saturday

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Championship Semifinals – Saturday

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Consolation Wrestle-backs – Saturday

4:30 p.m. Championship Finals – Saturday

The Section III DII Championships will be held at SRC Arena, at Onondaga Community College, on Saturday, Feb. 11. Eight wrestlers from the northern half of Chenango County will be making the trip to Syracuse for their one-day tournament – Sherburne-Earlville (five wrestlers), Otselic Valley (three wrestlers, one seeded).

The schedule of events is as follows and is subject to change due to time constraints as the day unfolds:

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Preliminary Round (D1 on 2 Mats, D2 on 6 Mats)

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Championship Quarterfinals (Each Division on 4 Mats)

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Championship Semifinals (Inner Mats)

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Consolation Wrestle-backs (8 Mats)

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Consolation Finals (8 Mats)

6:30 p.m. –Postseason Awards and Scholarships

6:50 p.m. – Parade of Finalists

7 p.m. – Championship Finals (2 Mats)

Ticket prices vary depending on age and can be found online at cnywrestling.com.

Listed below are the top six seeds at each weight and for both Section IV DII and Section III DII. All local wrestlers who are not seeded are listed below their seeded weight class, with their number they have been drawn in at. Ticket prices vary depending on age, and can be found online at cnywrestling.com. The full brackets and seedings can also be found on cnywrestling.com.

Section IV DII – 36 local wrestlers

99 pounds:

1–John Worthing-Tio

2–Chandler Merwin-W/D

3–Dante Geislinger-Nor

4–Cody Merwin-W/D

5–Cooper Rice-Ox

6–Kyle Christmas-SVEC

106 pounds:

1–Brody Oleksak-BGAH

2–Mikey Squires-Nor

3–Nate Lehr-CV

4–Andrew Laubach-OFA

5–Mike McDaniels-Win

6–Brady Worthing-Tio

11–Brady Smith-Ox

14–Jordan Taft-Gre

113 pounds:

1–Caleb Robinson-W/D

2–Devin Todd-DH

3–Eli Rodriguez-Nor

4–David MacWhinnie-Tio

5–Tayson Evans-SV

6–Tyler Lewis-TAE

12–Haiden Burns-BGAH

14–Hunter Wells-Gre

120 pounds:

1–Caleb Wiggins-CV

2–Austin Lamb-Tio

3–Nick Glanville-Nor

4–Ethan Stotler-Wav

5–Owen Wormuth-DH

6–Avery Middendorf-OFA

10–Seth Foster-BGAH

126 pounds:

1–Daniel Koll-Lan

2–Corey Swartz-Win

3–Morgan Lakin-UV

4–Collin Elston-Tio

5–Sam Dow-Dry

6–Dione Martin-Gro

8–Damian Knapp-BGAH

11–Cristobal Caballero-Nor

132 pounds:

1–Cooper Hall-D/H

2–Cody Ferrara-BGAH

3–Bryant Sexton-SVEC

4–Reese Lockwood-Gro

5–Derek Goga-CV

6–Tom Lindsay-Dry

138 pounds:

1–Paddy Lupole-SV

2–Ben Bivar-BGAH

3–Levi Wormuth-D/H

4–Austin Eggelston-BGAH

5–Brady Hope-CV

6–Dillon Morgan-Win

9–Darren Law-Ox

13–Harrison Stone-Gre

16–Dakota Powers-Nor

145 pounds:

1–Ty Rifanburg-Nor

2–Shane Hoover-BGAH

3–Tony Giovagnoli-One

4–Trenton Gloeckler-Una

5–Nate Aylward-CV

6–Bruce Storey-Mar

13–Logan Kennedy-Gre

152 pounds:

1–Cole Rifanburg-Nor

2–Shvunte Searcy-Mar

3–Grady Alpert-SVEC

4–Max Johnson-Tio

5–Hayden Lewis-BGAH

6–Charlie Stevens-Lan

160 pounds:

1–Madison Hoover-BGAH

2–Devin Horton-Owe

3–Mike Wilmot-Win

4–Jeremiah Lynch-OM

5–Cody Senecal-Dry

6–Brendan Cairns-W/D

8–Noah Kennedy-Gre

9–Keegan Wright-Nor

170 pounds:

1–Austin Carr-BGAH

2–Micah Miller-ME

3–Jake Franklin-Nor

4–Mark Mullen-SVEC

5–Cameron Pickering-OM

6–Dalton Carver-One

182 pounds:

1–Dylan Dunham-WP

2–Brennan Slater-Nor

3–Trey Floyd-Tio

4–Nate Aurelio-CV

5–Sean Kane-SV

6–Jerry Wells-One

15–Bradley Wilson-BGAH

195 pounds:

1–Richie Knapp-SV

2–Mitchell Weist-BGAH

3–Jack Riegal-CV

4–Matt Gombas-Gro

5–Dakota Friedel-Ox

6–Richie Serafin-One

12–Angel Francis-Nor

16–Ty Nolan-Gre

Section III DII – eight local wrestlers

99 pounds:

1–Mason Bush – CVA, 8th, 43-4

2–Marek Bush – CVA, 8th, 37-7

3–Devin Coleman – Camden, 11th, 38-5

4–Micah Roes – Lowville, 9th, 29-4

5–Nate Purtell - Ostelic Valley, 11th, 21-3

6–Dustin Coleman – Oneida, 11th, 20-8

106 pounds:

1–Jon Charles – CVA, 11th, 45-2

2–JW Simmons – Skaneateles, 12th, 34-1

3–Matt Garland – SJ/SC, 10th, 33-3

4–Dean Shambo – Mexico, 9th, 35-9

5–Hunter White – Cato-Meridian, 9th, 30-9

6–Jacob Wells – Cazenovia, 11th, 23-8

113 pounds:

1–Trey LaFlamme – SJSC, 12th, 38-1

2–Neiko Scarano – Little Falls, 12th, 39-1

3–Dylan Price – Onondaga, 8th, 30-7

4–Corey O'Connor – General Brown, 8th, 24-9

5–Kyle Burback – VVS, 8th, 25-12

6–Jared Gates – Mexico, 11th, 28-13

120 pounds:

1–Cahal Donovan – Phoenix, 10th, 34-2

2–Joey Powers – Port Byron, 10th, 32-3

3–Keagan Case – Adirondack, 9th, 32-9

4–Brett Gaylord – Adirondack, 11th, 22-6

5–Alex Czerniak – Marcellus, 12th, 37-4

6–Hunter Williams – Camden, 11th, 30-9

8–Dakota Hackett – Ostelic Valley, 9th, 18-6

126 pounds:

1–CJ Walz – CVA, 12th, 47-2

2–Kevin Spann – Adirondack, 11th, 33-4

3–Riley Donovan – Marcellus, 12th, 36-5

4–Colby Stevens – Canastota, 9th, 30-9

5–Toby McKeen – Phoenix, 12th, 28-14

6–Will Khalil – Cazenovia, 12th, 21-4

10–Mike Doeberl – Sherburne-Earlville, 11th, 16-10

132 pounds:

1–Riley Gerber – Camden, 11th, 39-6

2–Beau Burke – Morrisville, 11th, 35-6

3–Colby Johnson – Camden, 10th, 32-10

4–Joey Brillo – Skaneateles, 11th, 34-2

5–Ryan Dolbear – Phoenix, 11th, 25-7

6–Nick Rouse – Canastota, 10th, 33-11

13–Jonah VanVoorhis – Ostelic Valley, 11th, 17-14

138 pounds:

1–TJ Philpotts – Holland Patent, 11th, 38-4

2–Hunter Shaut – CVA, 10th, 40-4

3–Kiegan Brown – Cortland, 12th, 35-4

4–Curtis Dimon – Mexico, 12th, 29-18

5–Tybarius Harter – Camden, 11th, 29-9

6–Zach Williams – Hannibal, 10th, 28-6

145 pounds:

1–Tanner Cook – CVA, 12th, 48-1

2–Marshall Bruggerman – Canastota, 11, 37-6

3–Dan Alberico – Camden, 12th, 34-8

4–Anthony Rasmussen – SJ/SC, 9th, 34-10

5–Justin Richradson – Dolgeville, 12th, 27-10

6–Nick Herringshaw – Holland Patent, 11th, 23-7

9–Jordan Zimmerman – Sherburne-Earlville, 11th, 14-11

152 pounds:

1–Hunter Richard – Holland Patent, 12th, 39-0

2–Ross McFarland – Phoenix, 10th, 38-3

3–Austin Vanderhoof – VVS, 12th, 34-3

4–Isaiah Roes – Lowville, 11th, 31-5

5–Andrew Thilges – General Brown, 12th, 12-6

6–Adam Crosley – Holland Patent, 11th, 23-4

8–Ethan Eldred – Sherburne-Earlville, 9th, 22-7

160 pounds:

1–Morgan Seller – South Lewis, 12th, 28-3

2–Caleb Beach – SJSC, 12th, 34-3

3–Ben Marshall – Canastota, 11th, 33-3

4–Collin Treen – CVA, 12th, 41-4

5–Caleb Mayer – Lowville, 12th, 27-6

6–Dylan Stellmack – OND/TUL, 11th, 28-7

170 pounds:

1–Trevor Snow – General Brown, 12th, 32-3

2–Connor Fredericks – Chittenango, 11th, 33-3

3–Jaden Allen – Mexico, 11th, 36-11

4–Trent Ingraham – CVA, 11th, 36-9

5–Mike Bristol – Camden, 11th, 36-9

6–Brent Millard – Lowville, 11th, 4-4

8–Bailey Walzer – Sherburne-Earlville, 11th, 20-6

182 pounds:

1–Doug Simmons – Canastota, 11th, 37-4

2–Nick Klinoff – Phoenix, 12th, 28-5

3–McCaffrey Carroll – COP/BR, 12th, 38-4

4–Dakoatah Miller – Cortland, 12th, 26-8

5–Josh O'Reilly – Mexico, 11th, 35-12

6–Patrick Koelmel – General Brown, 11th, 18-9

13–Alex Thompson – Sherburne-Earlville, 9th, 16-8

195 pounds:

1–Joe Benedict – SJSC, 11th, 38-2

2–Brandon Gracey – Mexico, 12th, 37-5

3–Isiah Domena – Oneida, 11th, 16-3

4–Joe McIntyre – Skaneateles, 12th, 32-2

5–Dalton Cleary – Little Falls, 12th, 33-6

6–Justin Kopet – Dolgeville, 12th, 25-12

220 pounds:

1–Luke Rogers – General Brown, 12th, 27-3

2–Antonio Cutrie – Chittenango, 11th, 34-0

3–Ken Linder – Marcellus, 12th, 34-3

4–TJ Greenfield – Skaneateles, 11th, 13-1

5–Mike Leibl – Canastota, 9th, 36-8

6–Josh Greenwood – BR/COP, 10th, 20-8

11–Tanner Campbell – Sherburne-Earlville, 11th, 19-7

285 pounds:

1–Andrew Tanner – Adirondack, 12th, 37-3

2–Kyle Fitzgerald – South Lewis, 12th, 30-5

3–Nate Briggs – OND/TUL, 11th, 34-4

4–Mike Ladd – Mexico, 12th, 38-5

5–Nick Schmitt – Cato Meridian, 11th, 21-8

6–Keith Coffin – Mt. Markham, 12th, 20-10

Stay tuned for additional coverage of the results of this weekend's wrestling, in an upcoming edition of The Evening Sun.