start title end
spacer Otselic Valleyarrow Closed spacer

Big game contest winner announced

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 10th, 2017

Frank Speziale Photo

This year's winner of The Evening Sun and Pennysaver Big Game contest is Darlene Beckwith of Oxford. Darlene correctly chose the New England Patriots as the champions, while picking a final score of 35-27. This total of 62 points was the only submission to match the actual score 34-28 (62 points), beating four other submissions who landed at 61 total points. Darlene can be seen standing in the center holding her winning submission and check. From left to right: Sports Editor Cameron Turner, Darlene Beckwith standing with her granddaughters Taylor and Olivia, and Managing Editor Ashley Babbitt.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook