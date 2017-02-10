Big game contest winner announced

Frank Speziale Photo

This year's winner of The Evening Sun and Pennysaver Big Game contest is Darlene Beckwith of Oxford. Darlene correctly chose the New England Patriots as the champions, while picking a final score of 35-27. This total of 62 points was the only submission to match the actual score 34-28 (62 points), beating four other submissions who landed at 61 total points. Darlene can be seen standing in the center holding her winning submission and check. From left to right: Sports Editor Cameron Turner, Darlene Beckwith standing with her granddaughters Taylor and Olivia, and Managing Editor Ashley Babbitt.