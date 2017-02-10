Cruz to spend time in state prison, judge urges he seek treatment for addiction

NORWICH – A 23-year-old Oxford man is heading to New York State Prison after entering a guilty plea in Chenango County Court Thursday.

Caden Cruz appeared before Judge James E. Downey and was represented by Alyssa Congdon. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride represented the people.

On March 1, 2016, Cruz was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor.

The charge of assault in the second degree alleges that Cruz intentionally attempted to prevent a police officer from performing a lawful duty, and in so doing, he caused a physical injury to such officer.

The charge of resisting arrest alleges that Cruz also intentionally prevented or attempted to prevent a police officer from effecting an authorized arrest of himself.

The charge of criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument alleges that Cruz knowingly and unlawfully possessed a hypodermic syringe or hypodermic needle.

In a previous article in The Evening Sun, it was reported that a Patrol Officer of the Norwich Police Department (NPD) attempted to make contact with an individual on Clinton Street.