Lady Bobcats swat the Hornets to complete perfect regular season

BAINBRIDGE – What better way to honor your three graduating seniors during their last home regular season of their high school careers? By completing an unblemished 18-0 regular season on senior night, the Bainbridge Guilford girls varsity basketball team has cemented Feb. 8, 2017 into not only their seniors' memories but the schools.

The 2016-2017 squad at B-G – coached by the renowned Bob Conway – has trampled down nearly every team on their schedule, taking them to the magical mark of 18-0, once the final buzzer blew during Wednesday nights matchup where they easily defeated Harpursville 77-14.

A 63 point win is what Bainbridge-Guilford's three senior's were a part of, (Becca Reyes, Dani Johnson, and Abbi Miller) – as the game allowed all three senior's to contribute to the onslaught of the Bobcats on the Hornets.

B-G showed no signs of wear and tear coming off an 81-55 win, over the Sidney Warriors on Feb. 7. Now playing back-to-back games, the Sidney game looked to be a mere warmup round for the Bobcats who – the very next night – saw two girls hit double-digit scoring while the team reached at least 10 points in each period.