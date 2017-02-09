start title end
spacer Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Closed Norwicharrow Closed Norwicharrow Closed Otselic Valleyarrow Closed Oxford Schoolsarrow Closed Sherburne-Earlvillearrow Closed Unadilla Valleyarrow Closed Valley Heightsarrow Closed spacer

Lady Trojans weather the Storm on senior night

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 9th, 2017

GREENE – A huge first half push from the the Greene girls basketball team allowed the Trojans to fully enjoy a night of celebration – walking out of their hometown gymnasium the victors of a matchup with Unadilla Valley by a score of 53-27.

Prior to the start of the contest on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Trojan fans celebrated their two graduating seniors – Nicole Flohr and Mary Klecha.

If one were to watch only the second half of the play, it would seem to be more of a competitive game which unfolded. However, Greene simply shut down any and nearly all offensive efforts of UV in the first half – allowing just five points to be scored by the visitors.

Greene, instead of a dominant force on the offensive end in the first half, saw an even distribution of scoring come from six different athletes, en route to their 19-5 lead when the buzzer sounded.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook