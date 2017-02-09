Lady Trojans weather the Storm on senior night

GREENE – A huge first half push from the the Greene girls basketball team allowed the Trojans to fully enjoy a night of celebration – walking out of their hometown gymnasium the victors of a matchup with Unadilla Valley by a score of 53-27.

Prior to the start of the contest on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Trojan fans celebrated their two graduating seniors – Nicole Flohr and Mary Klecha.

If one were to watch only the second half of the play, it would seem to be more of a competitive game which unfolded. However, Greene simply shut down any and nearly all offensive efforts of UV in the first half – allowing just five points to be scored by the visitors.

Greene, instead of a dominant force on the offensive end in the first half, saw an even distribution of scoring come from six different athletes, en route to their 19-5 lead when the buzzer sounded.