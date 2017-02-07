Guilford man sentenced on two counts of felony drug charges

NORWICH – A Guilford man was sentenced on drug charges following his arrest in Gilford in 2016.

Chenango County Court convened before Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. on Monday to hear the matter of Samuel Rivera.

Rivera was present with his attorney John Cameron for this matter. District Attorney Joseph A. McBride was present on behalf of the people of Chenango County.

Rivera was originally arrested in April of 2016, while The Chenango County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Village of Sidney Police Department conducted a 'no knock' search warrant at 104 Spreutels Lane in the Town of Guilford.