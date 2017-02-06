Family Planning of South Central New York elects new Board of Directors, Officers

NORWICH – Family Planning of South Central New York’s Board of Directors has announced its slate of newly elected members and Board officers for 2017.

Each of the new directors will serve a three-year term. They are, as follows: Jennifer Brose, Liz Jacob-Carter, Susan Sklenarik, and Michael Stein.

These new directors join the Board’s 16 other current members, as well as Family Planning’s five honorary directors.

Additionally, the Board’s officers slate for 2017-2018 is as follows: Co-Chair Sondra Pruden, R.N.; Co-Chair Melinda Hardin; 1st Vice Chair Jane Hamilton, R.N.; 2nd Vice Chair Erica Lawson, Esq.; Treasurer Tim Parsons; and Secretary Rebecca Leidy, R.N.

All are residents of Broome, Chenango, Delaware or Otsego county.

Family Planning of South Central New York provides high quality, affordable family planning, related health care and education in Binghamton, Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney and Walton. All medical care is overseen by a Board Certified Gynecologist. Medical services may be free or on a sliding fee scale. Insurance and Medicaid are welcome. For more information, visit fpscny.org or call 607-334-6378.