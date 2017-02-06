Chenango County Sheriff elected second Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the NYS Association

ALBANY – On January 31, The New York State Sheriffs' Association elected its Executive Committee at the 83rd Annual Winter Training Conference last week at the Desmond Hotel in Albany. Members elected Chenango County Sheriff, Ernest R. Cutting Jr. second Vice Chair of the Executive Committee. Sheriff Cutting will work with the newly elected President of the Association, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb, and Sheriffs around the state, to further the efforts of the Sheriffs' Association to enhance public safety in New York State through professional training and accreditation programs, public safety programs, and advocacy.

Chenango County Sheriff, Ernest R. Cutting Jr. expressed "I am humbled and honored by the trust my fellow Sheriff's throughout New York State have bestowed upon me. To represent them in the advancement in the Office of Sheriff, as well as enhancing public safety in each county within this great state."

The New York State Sheriffs' Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, formed in 1934, for the purpose of assisting sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public. It comprises all of the elected and appointed sheriffs of New York State.

– Michaela Watta, Sun Staff Writer

