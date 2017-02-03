Norwich man allegedly possesses dagger following a traffic stop

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 3rd, 2017

NORWICH - On February 1, 2017, at approximately 12:43 p.m., New York State Police arrested Brian C. Strube, 37, from Norwich, for the misdemeanor of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and the violation of unlawful possession of marijuana.

Strube's arrest occurred after a traffic stop when the defendant was allegedly seen driving with a stop lamp that was not working while on State Route 12 in the Town of Norwich.

After suthorities said they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, a further search was conducted.

Strube was then said to unlawfully possess approximately two grams of marijuana and an illegal dagger inside his motor vehicle.

Strube was issued tickets returnable to the Town of Norwich Court and will appear to court at a later date.

