‘A movement, not a moment’ - Women's marchers plot next step

NORWICH – Nearly two weeks after the Women's Marches that took place across the world following President Trump's inauguration, local activists are meeting again to discuss what's next in terms of their campaign.

Eileen Andrews – a Norwich resident who arranged for 52 people including herself to bus down to Washington, D.C. on January 21 for the Women's March – is among a group of area protesters who are hoping to bring about a greater sense of equality in the United States by refusing to be silenced.

Andrews says that her bus attracted people from Potsdam, Buffalo, Saratoga, Oneida, Rome, Oneonta, Binghamton and Southern Pa. to attend the march, and she is hoping for a similar outcome at their follow-up meeting.

On February 9 at 6 p.m., area activists are inviting like-minded individuals to join their meeting at the Artists' Palette in Norwich to further plan their next step.