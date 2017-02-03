Holy Family celebrates identity with themed weeks

NORWICH – During these cold winter months, students at Holy Family School in Norwich are busy with extra activities, service projects, and celebrations. From health and wellness to school spirit, the PTO and school administration are offering three themed weeks to highlight special areas of focus.

The week of January 30 is National Catholic Schools Week, the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. At Holy Family School, the only Catholic school in Chenango County, students are spending the week focused on gratitude and service to the community.

Students throughout the schools crafted thank you cards for their dedicated teachers, and also made Valentine’s Day cards for residents of local nursing homes.

Fifth and sixth graders will go into the community to volunteer at the St. Bartholomew’s Soup Kitchen, and also at the SPCA. Younger students have contributed items for the soup kitchen and SPCA, and also “adopted” a family through Catholic Charities, by bringing in needed clothing and household items.