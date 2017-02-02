‘Schools of the Past’ Preston - Daniels District, #5

Independent Registered Historian

Returning this week to the Daniels District #5 which is located approximately three miles from the downtown of Preston on what is now County Route 10 to Pharsalia, about where the right hand turn to the County Landfill Road is. This photo with this article gives the readers a view when it was still a school. This school house now has been turned to a private residence, greatly changed, but thankful that at least it has not been torn down, used for storage, etc.

Again, gratitude is given to Peter Mason, Preston Historian for his diligent research of the Town Board Meeting Minutes, which Preston is most fortunate to have. This information which he forwarded to this writer is quoted as he transcribed it from the original writings.

“Preston, May 31, 1813 – John Noyes, Joseph Truman and Sylvanus Moor, School Committee overseers documented: District Number five beginning at the northwest corner of the fourteenth Township, thence to the southwest corner of David Sh------- [unreadable]; thence east to the west line of lot number nineteen; thence east to the Richard road; thence south to the southwest corner of William Childs on toward; thence east to John Noyes land being the west line of number three; thence north to the northwest corner of ------------ Child land; thence west to the west line of the squires farm; thence north to the north line of the Town of Preston; thence west to the first mentioned bound.”

The research at the Chenango County Clerk’s office revealed three deeds recorded for the site of District #5. The first deed dated July 28, 1816 gave the information that Guy Richards, Esq. of the town, city, and county of New London in Connecticut by his attorney Samuel Farnham granted to the Trustees of the District #5 the following tract or parcel of land described as follows: The party of the first part in consideration of the sum of $10.00 duly paid him by the parties of the second part [school trustees]: All that tract or parcel of land in the Town of Preston, being a part of lot #22 in that part of said lot which is now in possession of John Riddle in township number 14 described as follows: Beginning at the north line of lot #22 in the center of the highway, now so called where it runs through south along the center of said road 7 rods; thence west parallel north 3 rods running to the thirteenth township 6 rods; thence north parallel with the first mention line 7 rods to the center of said road bearing to the thirteenth township; thence east along the center of the last mention road 6 rods to the place of beginning containing forty-two perches of land. Said party of first part reserving for a public highway that part and so much of the above mentioned land as it now laid out or occupies as such. This description has been abbreviated for this article and was signed by Samuel Farnham as attorney for Guy Richards. Recorded July 28, 1816 and reviewed by Isaac Sherwood, Judge and recorded at the Clerk’s office Nov. 2. 1816.