Attorney General Schneiderman files suit against Time Warner Cable

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman yesterday, Feb. 1, announced a lawsuit against Charter Communications Inc. and its subsidiary Spectrum - Time Warner Cable on the grounds that they allegedly have been conducting a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead New Yorkers by promising internet service that they knowingly could not provide.

The suit filed by Schneiderman alleges that since January 2012 Spectrum - Time Warner Cable’s marketing promised subscribers that they would receive a “fast, reliable connection” to the internet from anywhere in their home.

A 16-month investigation by the Attorney General’s office consisting of corporate communications and a number of subscriber speed tests found that Spectrum - Time Warner subscribers were getting “dramatically short-changed on both speed and reliability.”