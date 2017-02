NORWICH-The SAME Group (Support Art and Music Education) will host its sixth annual Student Art and Music EXPO held this Saturday on February 4, 2017 at the United Church of Christ located on 11 West Main Street in Norwich.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature artwork and musical performances by students in the Norwich City Schools. The yearly event is designed to showcase student talent as well as raise awareness of the importance of art and music education in our schools.