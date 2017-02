OXFORD A one-person snowmobile accident that occurred in the Town of Oxford on the evening of Tuesday, January 31, reportedly claimed a life according to a release from the Chenango County Sheriff's Office.

Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. reports that at approximately 10:40 p.m., the Chenango County 911 Center received a report of an accident that occurred on Quarry Road in the Town of Oxford involving a single snowmobile.