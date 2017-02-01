Hospice of Chenango County Executive Director retires, replacement named

NORWICH – After nine years of serving as Executive Director at Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County, Patricia Outhouse is reportedly retiring and passing on the torch to Kendall Drexler, LMSW.

“I close a forty year healthcare career with a lot of gratitude for the work that I have been able to do and the people that I have had the pleasure to work with,” Outhouse said. “It’s been an honor to help serve the people of Chenango County and I am confident that the organization will continue to provide the highest quality end of life care to this community.”

“Hospice has functioned as such a positive force in Chenango County,” said Hospice Board of Directors President Gary Tompkins, crediting Outhouse for her commitment to the organization. “Pat’s direction facilitated a better understanding of the significance of outstanding end of life care in Chenango County.”