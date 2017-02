AFTON On the morning of January 30, at approximately 11:10 a.m., Chenango County 911 received a report of shots fired in the area of Algerine Street in the Town of Afton. Responding Troopers located a male subject suffering from a shotgun wound to his upper leg before transporting him to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury. The circumstances of how this subject was injured is still under investigation by authorities.