White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ protections

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won’t roll back federal workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people, giving a rare nod of approval to President Barack Obama’s work on the issue.

In a statement released early morning, the White House said Obama’s 2014 executive order prohibiting LGBTQ workplace discrimination would remain intact “at the direction” of Trump.

The announcement came just hours before Trump was to announce his pick for the Supreme Court. That nominee, if confirmed by the Senate, would have a say in potential court challenges to gay marriage rights. The Supreme Court legalized same sex marriage in 2015, but efforts are underway in some states to try to restrict the scope of the decision.