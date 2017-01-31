One suspect shot after what authorities call an ‘unknown incident’

AFTON - On January 30, 2017 at approximately 11:10 a.m., Chenango County 911 received a report of shots fired outside of a residential home located on Algerine Street in the Town of Afton.

Responding New York State Troopers located a male subject suffering from what was said to be a shotgun wound to his upper leg.

The male subject was then taken into custody and has been transported to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City where he is being treated for a non-life threatening injury. The identity of the injured male has not yet been released to the public.

According to State Police, the circumstances of how the subject was injured is currently under investigation, referring to the situation as an ‘unknown incident.’

At of press time on Jan. 31, State Police are currently looking for a potential second suspect that was believed to have fled the area.

Additional information will be released in later editions of The Evening Sun as the investigation continues.