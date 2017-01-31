Wrestling round-up

CHENANGO COUNTY – The powerful Bears of BGAH, Trojans of Greene, Blackhawks of Oxford, Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville, and Vikings of Otselic Valley each saw dual meets in the high school wrestling realm last week.

• Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville, dropped two more teams en route to the Section IV Dual meet this past weekend – which they subsequently won. However, prior to their championship weekend, the Bears trounced both Deposit-Hancock and Chenango Valley to close out the week.

Prior to the Section IV dual meet – BGAH held an overall record of 11-4 going into their Wednesday night, Jan. 25, matchup with Deposit-Hancock.

The Bears rolled over D-H by a score of 60-19, taking 10 of the potential 14 matches – 195 pounds no match was wrestled.

Despite taking the win in a landslide, BGAH would simply win due to a more complete lineup – as they claimed nine of their 10 victories by way of forfeit.

Starting at 145 pounds for the dual, Shane Hoover pinned Levi Wormuth of D-H in 3:07 – this marked the first and last actual match win for the Bears.

With forfeits from 152 pounds all the way through 285 pounds – no match at 195 – BGAH claimed the lead at 42-0. Deposit-Hancock did then battle back with a win over Dylan Decker at 99 pounds, due to a pin in the first period at 1:49. With forfeits at 106 pounds, 126 pounds, and 138 pounds – BGAH had sealed the win, however, dropped losses at 113 pounds, 120 pounds, and 132 pounds to close out the sloppy win.

145 Shane Hoover BGAH pinned Levi Wormuth D/H 3:07, 152 Hayden Lewis BGAH won by forfeit, 160 Madison Hoover BGAH won by forfeit, 170 Bradley Wilson BGAH won by forfeit, 182 Austin Carr BGAH won by forfeit, 195 No match, 220 Mitchell Weist BGAH won by forfeit, 285 Nick Decker BGAH won by forfeit, 99 Connor O'Boyle D/H pinned Dylan Decker BGAH 1:49, 106 Teague Rezucha BGAH won by forfeit, 113 Devin Todd D/H dec. Brody Oleksak BGAH 5-3 SV, 120 Owen Wormuth D/H pinned Haiden Burns BGAH 1:38, 126 Damian Knapp BGAH won by forfeit, 132 Cooper Hall D/H major dec. Austin Eggelston BGAH, 138 Ben Bivar BGAH won by forfeit.

Following the rusty looking team victory on Jan. 25, BGAH wasted no time in correcting some losses the night prior with a solid looking 56-17 win over Chenango Valley on Thursday, Jan. 26.

This road win for the Bears saw much more action than the night prior, as 14 of the 15 weight classes were filled – resulting in only one double-forfeit at 220 pounds.

BGAH started the match out hot right out of the gates with a win at 160 pounds. BGAH's Hayden Lewis snagged a quick pin at 1:25 over CV's Kobe Parks. The Warriors avenged the early loss with a win at 170 pounds as Trent Gates took a 8-5 win over Bradley Wilson – to draw the dual to a 6-3 score.

That is when BGAH truly kicked into gear, Madison Hoover (182) and Austin Carr (195) took two huge wins from CV – as Hoover stuck his opponent early at 1:06, followed by a masterful technical fall win by Carr at 24-9 – taking the team lead to 17-3.