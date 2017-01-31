NHS outlasts OFA 62-57

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH- Anyone who has attended a Norwich girls varsity basketball game this season understands how the Tornado exit their locker room to start their pre-game warm-ups; by running out in front of their home crowd to an assortment of 1980s hit songs. The mention of these songs are noteworthy as the Tornado played some vintage hard-nosed 1980s basketball by driving to the basket-getting fouled-and winding up at the free-throw line 27 times on the night. Norwich went onto score 20 points out of those respective attempts as they outlasted the Owego Free Academy Indians in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match-up 62-57.

What was once a tied game after the first quarter of play, the Tornado responded with their lowest point production on the night in the second quarter. Despite their lowest offensive quarter on the night, the Tornado held their opponents to nine points in the quarter- taking a four point lead into the locker room to end the first half by a score of 28-24.