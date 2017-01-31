Chenango County basketball wrap-up

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 31st, 2017

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville girls basketball scratched out their 10th win on the season when they downed Holland-Patent at home by a scoreline of 67-58.

The nine-point win at home for the lady Marauders held special significance, as the S-E girls held their 'Hoops for Hope' game to help raise awareness for cancer.

With purpose to the game – the Marauder crowd played witness to a fantastic showcase of two offensive minded teams in the first period. When all was said and done, S-E and the Golden Knights emerged from just the first period all knotted up at 19-19. However, the two squads took separate approaches to the early scoring frenzy, as the lady Marauders looked to the long-ball early – cashing in on five three-point shots. Three of those shots came from Kaitlyn Furner who finished second in scoring on the day with 16 points, nine of which came in the first. Holland-Patent used the short-game to try to carve up the Marauders – sinking six field goals in the period – four which came from Haedyn Rubarto.

S-E proved to be relentless in their attack – slashing H-P for another 14 points to close out the half, taking the halftime lead of 33-26.

A rewired Golden Knights team emerged from the halftime break only to post back-to-back periods of 16 points a piece in what they had hoped would be enough to unseat S-E at home.

However, the lady Marauders had a different game plan – with four of the six players who scored hitting double digits – S-E was able to keep their distance from the Golden Knights, allowing a slow but sure pull-away in the scorelines. A 19 point fourth period and a Lexi Elderkin led game of 18 points, coupled with a Miranda Wright performance of 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals allowed just enough for the S-E ladies to prevail at home.

Next up for the S-E ladies (10-6 overall), they will take some time to return to practice before their next scheduled game on Friday, Feb. 3, at Cazenovia. The game is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start time.

SE– 19 14 15 19– 67

HP– 19 7 16 16– 58

Sherburne-Earlville: McKenzie Holmes 1 0-0 2, Miranda Wright 3 9-10 15. Lexi Elderkin 2 2-2 18. Kaitlyn Furner 2 0-0 16, Tess Cole 1 6-8 14, Shay Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 17-20 67.

Holland-Patent: McKenna Williams 3 1-1 7, Cassidy Katary 0 1-2 7, Ally Livesay 5 4-6 14. Madison Brown 1 0-0 2, Skylar Kaelin 0 0-0 3, Haedyn Rubarto 7 3-4 17, Avery Crossly 2 1-4 5, McKenna R. 0 0-0 3. Totals: 18 10-17 58.

Three-pointers: SE– Elderkin 4, Furner 4, Cole 2; HP– Katary 2, Kaelin 1, McKenna R. 1.

HANCOCK – The Greene girls varsity basketball team recently held a 9-3 overall record prior to their past two games – however, have now dropped two in a row to plummet to 9-5.

The struggles on the road surrounding this past weekend started on Friday, Jan. 27, when the lady Trojans of Greene traveled to Hancock – eventually collapsing in the fourth period for a 44-35 loss.

Leading after one slow period at 9-4, the lady Trojans were attacked by a barrage of scoring in the second as Hancock dropped 15 points to cut into the deficit and take the lead at 19-18.

Greene responded in fashion outscoring Hancock 14-6 in the third, however, little did they know a three point fourth period was about to ruin all their efforts.

Getting outscored 19-3 down the stretch, Greene suck when the game called for them to rise, a situation head coach Dave Gorton was hoping to address when Greene saw their next action on Monday, Jan. 30, again on the road at Walton.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook