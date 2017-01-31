Chenango County basketball wrap-up

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville girls basketball scratched out their 10th win on the season when they downed Holland-Patent at home by a scoreline of 67-58.

The nine-point win at home for the lady Marauders held special significance, as the S-E girls held their 'Hoops for Hope' game to help raise awareness for cancer.

With purpose to the game – the Marauder crowd played witness to a fantastic showcase of two offensive minded teams in the first period. When all was said and done, S-E and the Golden Knights emerged from just the first period all knotted up at 19-19. However, the two squads took separate approaches to the early scoring frenzy, as the lady Marauders looked to the long-ball early – cashing in on five three-point shots. Three of those shots came from Kaitlyn Furner who finished second in scoring on the day with 16 points, nine of which came in the first. Holland-Patent used the short-game to try to carve up the Marauders – sinking six field goals in the period – four which came from Haedyn Rubarto.

S-E proved to be relentless in their attack – slashing H-P for another 14 points to close out the half, taking the halftime lead of 33-26.

A rewired Golden Knights team emerged from the halftime break only to post back-to-back periods of 16 points a piece in what they had hoped would be enough to unseat S-E at home.

However, the lady Marauders had a different game plan – with four of the six players who scored hitting double digits – S-E was able to keep their distance from the Golden Knights, allowing a slow but sure pull-away in the scorelines. A 19 point fourth period and a Lexi Elderkin led game of 18 points, coupled with a Miranda Wright performance of 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals allowed just enough for the S-E ladies to prevail at home.

Next up for the S-E ladies (10-6 overall), they will take some time to return to practice before their next scheduled game on Friday, Feb. 3, at Cazenovia. The game is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start time.

SE– 19 14 15 19– 67

HP– 19 7 16 16– 58

Sherburne-Earlville: McKenzie Holmes 1 0-0 2, Miranda Wright 3 9-10 15. Lexi Elderkin 2 2-2 18. Kaitlyn Furner 2 0-0 16, Tess Cole 1 6-8 14, Shay Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 17-20 67.

Holland-Patent: McKenna Williams 3 1-1 7, Cassidy Katary 0 1-2 7, Ally Livesay 5 4-6 14. Madison Brown 1 0-0 2, Skylar Kaelin 0 0-0 3, Haedyn Rubarto 7 3-4 17, Avery Crossly 2 1-4 5, McKenna R. 0 0-0 3. Totals: 18 10-17 58.

Three-pointers: SE– Elderkin 4, Furner 4, Cole 2; HP– Katary 2, Kaelin 1, McKenna R. 1.

HANCOCK – The Greene girls varsity basketball team recently held a 9-3 overall record prior to their past two games – however, have now dropped two in a row to plummet to 9-5.

The struggles on the road surrounding this past weekend started on Friday, Jan. 27, when the lady Trojans of Greene traveled to Hancock – eventually collapsing in the fourth period for a 44-35 loss.

Leading after one slow period at 9-4, the lady Trojans were attacked by a barrage of scoring in the second as Hancock dropped 15 points to cut into the deficit and take the lead at 19-18.

Greene responded in fashion outscoring Hancock 14-6 in the third, however, little did they know a three point fourth period was about to ruin all their efforts.

Getting outscored 19-3 down the stretch, Greene suck when the game called for them to rise, a situation head coach Dave Gorton was hoping to address when Greene saw their next action on Monday, Jan. 30, again on the road at Walton.