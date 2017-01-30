Senator Akshar appointed as co-Chair of Heroin and Opioid Addiction Task Force

ALBANY – New York State Senate Majority Leader John L. Flanagan announced the appointment of Senator Fred Akshar and Senator Chris Jacobs as two new co-Chairs of the Senate's bipartisan Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction on Friday, January 27, in hopes that the two will evaluate what further state measures are necessary to reduce drug abuse in New York.

“I'm humbled to have been appointed as a co-Chair of the Senate Heroin Task Force and I'm excited to continue working with my colleagues and with our community stakeholders in the coming year,” said Senator Akshar, a former law enforcement official with hands-on experience in fighting drug use and distribution. “Last year, the Task Force travelled the state, listened and took action by passing meaningful reforms to expand access to treatment and bolster prevention. We need to build on those successes, ensure that the reforms passed are properly implemented, and identify ways the state is still falling short in providing opportunities for individuals who need help to get clean and stay clean.”