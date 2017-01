Submitted Photo

BUFFALO – Three Chenango County boxers made appearances in the first round of the Golden Gloves championship tournament – each earning wins.

Most notable of the bunch is Oxford senior Jon Heggie. Heggie earned the first round win on Jan. 29, by unanimous decision over Ezzeldin Asbtani of Flare Center Boxing in Buffalo. Heggie is competing in the 152 pound Novice division, and fights out of Ray Rinaldi Boxing in Syracuse.