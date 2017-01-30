NCS after hours bowling league

Standings as of Jan. 17: Guys and Dolls 20, K&D 18, Crazy Four 17, Plaza Keglers 16, Rolling Stones 16, Rolling Stones 16, Alley Oops 8, Murphy's Law 8.

• Men high games: Harry Kott 229, Mike Fuller 200, Fran D'Angelo 196.

• Men high series Mike Fuller 580, Harry Kott 572, Fran D'Angelo 555.

• Women high games: Marge Gollnitz 172, Joyce Kott 169, Barb Huggins 168.

• Women high series: Barb Huggins 468, Marge Gollnitz 465, Donna Furgison 442, Joyce Kott 442.

Additional standings will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when they become available.