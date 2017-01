BAINBRIDGE – Galaxy Bowl in Bainbridge held the home matchup between the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats boys and girls varsity bowling teams and visiting Deposit – to which both of the B-G teams earned 4-0 wins on the day.

With a double B-G 4-0 win this past Friday, Jan. 27, the girls truly showed dominance over their opponents on the lanes. Outnumbering Deposit 5-3, the lady Bobcats easily snagged the victory (733-314, 756-368, 674-308 for a total pin-count of 2,163 to just 990.