Wednesday night basketball wrapup

CHENANGO COUNTY – Following two days of snowy upstate New York weather, nearly all the Chenango County schools returned to the high school sporting world – rusty or not from the extended break.

GREENE – The Greene boys basketball saw their first action in some time, as they took to the road, traveling to Walton for what happened to be a road loss to the Warriors by a scoreline of 79-48.

Heating up, that is essentially what took too long for the Trojans to do – posting their lowest periods of scoring in both the first and third periods. The potential of the Trojan team on the offensive side is present as they were able to climb to periods of scoring at 25 points, and 19 points – in the second and fourth periods respectively – however, reaching this precipice of scoring would mean suffering through periods of low scoring, something that allowed the Warriors to run wild on the scoreboard.

Down only seven after one period ay 20-13, the Trojans attacked the net, dropping 25 points on the Warriors to taking the lead at 38-34 at the half. However, a halftime break cooled the once rolling Greene team off completely – as the 10 point period in the third showed flat play across the board for Greene, surrendering the lead at 61-47.

Although, they would find their feet again – outscoring Walton down the stretch 19-18 – the deficit they had dug themselves in was too much to overcome.

Next up for Greene is a road game on Friday, Jan. 27, when they travel to Hancock for a game starting at 5 p.m.

G: 13 25 10 19– 48

W: 20 14 27 18– 61

Greene: Brigham 0 0-2 0, Lohsen 1 0-0 2, Mills 0 0-0 0, Klumpp 2 0-0 4, Barry 4 0-0 8, Erickson 2 5-8 9, Walters 4 1-2 9, Gilmore 4 0-0 11, Williams 2 0-0 16, Smith 2 4-6 8, Lane 0 0-0 0.

Three-pointers: G– Williams 4, Gilmore 1.

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford Boys varsity basketball team played a solid game on Wednesday night, despite losing in their efforts to Deposit by a score of 59-46.

The 13 point loss saw consistent play by both sides throughout the game, as the Bobcats attempted but fell just short of truly keeping pace in the contest on Jan. 25.

Deposit managed to take the lead at the half by a score of 29-21. Down just eight points at the time, BG looked to the 3-ball in the third period – to which they hit three – posting their highest points in a period as a team in the third. However, even with their best scoring outing under their belts, BG again trailed 45-34 – as the lead slowly but surely kept growing despite their best efforts.