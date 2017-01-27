Afton Central School District listed as 'susceptible to fiscal stress'

AFTON – Afton Central School District was deemed “susceptible to fiscal stress” for the fiscal year ending in 2016 according to a report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Wednesday, January 25.

The Afton district is among 59 schools on the release, with a reported fiscal score of 28.3 percent. The report lists school districts in three categories: significant stress, moderate stress, and susceptible to fiscal stress.

Betty Briggs, Afton Central School District Superintendent, said she is aware of their fiscal position in the report and that it is a result of a one-time, large payment the district had to make in order to fund repairs to the district's 1908 school building.