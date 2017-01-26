FIRST Robotics Team 145 kicks-off 2017 season

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County FIRST Robotics Team 145 officially kicked-off its 2017 competitive season on January 7 as the team learned the details behind this year's challenge: FIRST STEAMWORKS, which focuses on an era when technology relied on steam power to prepare airships for a long distance race.

The game reveal was streamed live to all FIRST teams in the early hours on Saturday, January 7, and it's reported that enthusiasm levels were high among those on Team 145 as they watched this year's challenge unfold on the screen.

“Students and mentors alike were in awe as the details of the game became clear with the teams’ collective minds spinning, each wondering to themselves what they could build over the next six weeks to meet the challenges presented,” states a press release from Team 145.