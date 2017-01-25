Brookfield offense proves too mighty for OV boys and girls

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTSELIC – Both the Otselic Valley boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams were in action last Saturday, Jan. 21, as they faced off against Brookfield.

The boy’s, who played at home at 4 p.m., were trounced by their opposition, and lost by 30 points, on a final score of 53-23.

The Viking offense struggled to get any type of offense going in this game, and couldn’t do anything to stop their opponents on the defense end of the court in transition, resulting in the grim defeat.